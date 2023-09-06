Rush-Henrietta’s message to students: ‘You belong here’

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — With a new school year at Rush-Henrietta come new staff, new leadership, and a new theme. This year, it’s “You belong here.”

The district has some of the most spread-out students in Monroe County — geographically, and also culturally: 51 languages are spoken in the district, according to the new principal of the Senior High School,, Arkeet Allan. He told News10NBC he plans to learn as many names and faces as he can.

That kind of energy goes all the way to the top.

The new superintendent, Dr. Barbara Mullen, came up with this year’s theme. She and other staff members were outside the high school Tuesday morning as kids came in for the first day of school.

The assistant superintendent says it’s all about making sure students and staff feel connected.

“This historically has been a town — the town of Henrietta has been one of the towns that welcomes people from all walks of life, so we believe that we are a town that welcomes people. But then we are also a school district that lets everybody know, you belong here, and we want them to feel connected,” said Assistant Superintendent Nerlande Anselme.