Ryan Corbett, Dansville man held captive by Taliban, is being debriefed in Texas

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Ryan Corbett, the Dansville father of three who the Taliban held captive in Afghanistan for two and a half years, is expected to complete his journey back to the area soon.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer gave an update on a visit to Rochester on Monday. He said Corbett is in Texas receiving medical treatment and federal authorities are debriefing him. Schumer spoke on the process of bringing him home.

“There’s this place in Texas. When people are captured by terrorists, they take them there and make sure their health is good, make sure their psychology is good, and they also interrogate them for intelligence purposes, in a nice way. And then they come home. So I expect in about the next week,” he said.

The Taliban set Corbett free after a prisoner exchange and photos show Corbett being reunited with his family. His family thanked multiple elected officials, including President Trump and former President Biden, for their efforts to bring him home.

The Taliban held Corbett captive after he returned to Afghanistan to pay and train staff members for his business venture in consulting services and lending.