Safe Harbors will host music festival on Saturday

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — Safe Harbors of the Finger Lakes, which helps people who have experienced sexual assault, domestic violence, or human trafficking, is hosting a music festival on Saturday. It’s at the Moose Lodge in Canandaigua.

Funds from the Safe Harbors Summer Music Fest will support the work on Safe Harbors. The festival runs from 1 to 9 p.m. featuring live bands, vendors, food trucks, raffles, and a bar. There is an indoor and outdoor stage.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Tickets for kids 12 and under are free and tickets for students are $15. You can get tickets or donate here.