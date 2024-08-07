Saint’s Place Super Sale kicks off on Wednesday

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — The Saint’s Place Super Sale, a sale to benefit refugees resettling in the Rochester area, begins Wednesday.

In runs through Saturday at a new location compared to previous years. It’s at the gym of the Parish Center at St. John of Rochester Church, 8 Wickford Way in Fairport. There will be plenty of parking around the church. Here are the hours for the sale:

Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is $10.

Thursday, Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free admission.

Friday, Aug. 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All items half price.

Saturday, Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Bag sale. $15 for the first bag. Additional bags $5 each. Only bags provided by Saint’s Place can be used.

Saint’s Place provides new beds, mattresses, household furnishings, and clothing for all seasons to refugees. The organization has helped nearly 1630 newly arrived refugees from July 2023 through June 2024. That includes refugees from 20 different countries.