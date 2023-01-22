“Sale of the Century” brings out estate sale enthusiasts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We all love a good Estate Sale, and this one is billed as the “Sale of The Century.” If you missed it Saturday, don’t worry you still have time to purchase some of the personal collections of Anna Louise Hrycin. News10NBC visited the sale, and we have the details on what’s available.

For more than 45 years, Hrychin built her collection of various items that immediately takes you back to decades past.

“This is the best of the items of the sale,” said Flour City Estate Sales Owner Greg Marra.

Whether it is searching for a good bargain, or looking for that hard to find decades old item, several estate sales enthusiasts spent their Saturday picking through the personal collection of the Anna Louise Hrychin Estate. Marra is quite satisfied with the turnout.

“This is just part one of a two-part, possibly a three-part sale, that we’ll be having of her personal collection,” said Marra.

According to her obituary, Hrychin was a lifelong resident of Rochester. Another website listed her many patents, and the inventions she created. Her love of collecting everything from mid-century pottery from countries such as Italy, and the former West Germany, were her passion. Highly sought after items like Kodak cameras, and other related equipment, are also up for sale. Her collection even includes once popular cereal boxes that are possibly worth a lot to other collectors.

“Oh, you’re going to get that empty box? Yeah it’s only $2. Boxes are important,” said two customers talking to each other.

Flour City Estate Sales was personally handpicked by Hrycin before she died last August to host the sale.

“I am extremely humbled, and honored to be doing this for her. She was a dear friend of ours, and I hope we’re honoring her legacy by the way we displayed everything, and the way were holding the sale,” said Marra.

He goes on to say setting up the sale wasn’t easy. What should’ve taken a week to set up actually took a lot longer.

“We’ve literally been working non-stop for a month to set this up, price everything, research, advertise and all that,” said Marra.

If you missed your chance to stop by Saturday, don’t worry. Click on the link here for more information.