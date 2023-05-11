Salvation Army celebrates Day of Caring by helping people in need

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s the United Way of Greater Rochester’s Day of Caring.

Six-thousand volunteers representing more than 200 workplaces took part in this special day by working with 200 non-profits.

“It’s rewarding, it’s very rewarding,” says Volunteer Gail Wright.

Wright decided to start volunteering in the Day of Caring five years ago with one of her coworkers.

They got to pick how they helped people Thursday, and they chose the food truck.

“We enjoy it,” says Wright. “We really enjoy it. It gets you out, you meet other people and it’s helping the community.”

They are serving hotdogs, drinks, chips, blankets, and hygiene products.

“There’s a lot of need, especially after COVID- there’s a lot of need out here,” says Envoy for Salvation Army, Jon Soza. “A lot of people are really hurting and in need of love and other things… We know it’s more blessed to give than receive and we get joy out of giving and that’s what the Salvation Army is all about.”

Soza says he has been dubbed the “Hotdog King” by his friends because of how many he’s given out over the years.

“I’ve probably given out 10,000 hot dogs throughout my career,” says Soza.

Thursday, they had hopes of giving out 100 hotdogs, among countless other items.

“When I retire, I plan on doing more of it,” Wright said.