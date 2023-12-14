Salvation Army in need of bell ringers

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The holiday season is here, and the Salvation Army is still looking for volunteers for its annual Red Kettle Campaign. Representatives say they’re looking for about 200 bell ringers.

The Salvation Army says it has almost 50 kettles placed around Monroe County, and it still needs the volunteers to help fill them.

The Salvation Army has been in Rochester for 138 years. And for more than 50 years, it has held the annual Red Kettle Campaign.

“Well, the bell is symbolic of Christmas. And so it just really brings a lot of good cheer. And people really love to experience the bell ringing when they’re shopping. And so it’s something that’s been kind of our mark for over 100 years, and it’s really just synonymous with the Salvation Army and with Christmas,” Director of Development for the Salvation Army Michael Gilbert said.

This raises money for services the organization does throughout the year, including everything from its men’s and women’s shelters to its Christmas Toy Shop.

The organization is asking people to volunteer for two-hour shifts, at local Walmarts, Tops, or mall locations.

“So, a lot of people just enjoy the bell ringing experience. Of course, it certainly helps us helps us provide our services. But we hear from families, individuals who have so much fun, they can dress up, they can play instruments, they can sing. It is a great experience if you have children just to come out, see people smiling, thanking you for helping and just getting that Christmas cheer,” said Gilbert.

The Red Kettle Campaign runs until December 23.

You can volunteer to be a bell ringer here.