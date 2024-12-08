Salvation Army of Greater Rochester faces volunteer shortage, potentially impacting year-round services

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Salvation Army of Greater Rochester is facing a significant volunteer shortage this holiday season. According to Michael Gilbert, the Director of Development, the organization currently has about 500 volunteers, only half of what they need.

“Yeah, it really goes hand in hand when there’s not enough folks standing at the kettles. Then it really does impact the funds that are coming in through the course of the campaign,” Gilbert said.

The funds raised through the kettle campaign are crucial for supporting various programs throughout the year. These include shelters for men and women, emergency family services, and other community support initiatives.

“If we don’t hit our goal during our Christmas Kettle Campaign, it does affect our ability to provide those services throughout the year,” Gilbert added.

Volunteer Paul Ipolito believes the shortage is part of a broader trend affecting many industries in Rochester.

“It does seem kind of like there’s a shortage of everybody…my son’s an EMT, and I know they have difficulty getting people, and, yeah, it’s just, you know, nice to volunteer when you have a chance to do it,” Ipolito said.

The Salvation Army emphasizes the urgency of the situation, stating that without more volunteers and donations, their services for next year could be impacted.

