Sam Nordquist will be honored at Stonewall Inn’s Wall of Honor

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Sam Nordquist, the transgender man from Minnesota who was tortured to death in Ontario County, will be commemorated in June at the Stonewall Inn in New York City.

His name will be added to the Stonewall Wall of Honor, which recognizes trailblazers in the LGBTQ movement and members of the LGBTQ community who have been killed.

Seven suspects are charged with torturing and killing Nordquist at Patty’s Lodge in Canandaigua. His body was found in February, dumped in a field in Yates County.

The Stonewall Inn is a key site in the LGBTQ rights movement, where the community led an uprising in 1969 calling for an end to the regular police raids at LGBTQ bars across the country.