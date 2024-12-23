Santa spreads holiday cheer at annual parade in Gates

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Jolly Old Saint Nick was in Gates on Sunday afternoon for the annual Santa Parade.

The Gates Police Department, along with Santa and his helpers, drove through neighborhoods to spread holiday spirit. A dedication and recognition of neighbors at Rahway Drive also took place for the holiday lights and joy they bring into the neighborhood.

“This actually started during COVID, when everybody was locked up in their houses and stuff. We wanted to spread a little cheer around the Town of Gates,” said Town Supervisor Cosmo Giunta. “Since then, we’ve been continually doing this annually, so it’s been a great success. Many people, many residents, here support kids, adults, seniors. They’re all, excited to see this.”

Organizers say it’s always nice to see both kids and adults waving for them from their houses.