Santa’s coming for breakfast at Boys and Girls Club

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — In preparation for Christmas eve, his busiest night of the year, Santa Claus is coming to the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester.

Breakfast with Santa is this Saturday. The attached video is from last year.

For the last several weeks, volunteers have been gathering and wrapping presents for the 400 children who come to the special event every year.

“It gives us an opportunity to engage our volunteers, but also our kids get a chance to anticipate that Saturday where they’ll get to meet Santa and have a gift under the tree,” Dwayne Mahoney, chief executive officer of Boys and Girls Club of Rochester, said.

If you want to donate a gift, drop it off at the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester at 500 Genesee St., across from Wilson Magnet High School.