Saturday marks two years of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

KYIV, UKRAINE — February 24, 2024 marks two years since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Friday, President Biden said this is the wrong time for America to “walk away” from the war in Ukraine.

Ukraine is reportedly struggling on the battlefield and to maintain support from the United States. During a speech to the country’s governors in Washing, the president said Russian leader Vladimir Putin believes America will turn its back on its allies in Kyiv.

The president called for more funding in Ukraine as he announced over 500 new sanctions against Russia.

Biden’s sanctions come in response to Russia’s ongoing brutal war, and in the wake of opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s death.