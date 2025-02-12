Scam alert: Fake E-Z Pass text messages targeting drivers nationwide

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A scam involving E-Z Pass text messages is circulating again, targeting unsuspecting people. The message claims you have an unpaid toll, but it originates from a +63 number, indicating it’s from the Philippines.

The Thruway Authority assures that E-Z Pass or Tolls by Mail will never request sensitive personal information via text or email. This scam is not limited to New York; Similar reports have emerged from California, Florida, and Texas.

