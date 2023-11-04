School 33 celebrates Hispanic heritage through dance and music

School number 33 celebrates Hispanic heritage

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Friday morning, students at Rochester School 33 on Webster Avenue took pride in their diverse backgrounds.

The festivities included free pastries, an exhibit of artifacts from different Latin countries, along with dance and musical presentations.

“But I will tell you, even of the monolingual people like myself, we felt welcomed and embraced when participating in all the activates as well,” says Gwendolyn Fisher, a social worker at School 33. “So, it’s not just bilingual or monolingual. It’s all of us together, celebrating together.”

School 33 is the largest bi-lingual school in Monroe County.