School athletics officials aim to curb bad sportsmanship with ‘Three Strikes’ policy

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The New York State Public High School Association is putting new sportsmanship rules in place starting this fall.

It’s a “Three Strikes” policy for parents and other spectators. After “Three Strikes,” an unruly spectator will be removed from the game. School athletics officials tell us bad sportsmanship is a problem that tends to create bigger problems.

After their third strike, a spectator will have the option between a one-game suspension or taking a course on fan behavior.



