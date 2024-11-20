School board to vote on leadership profile for new superintendent search

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The search for the Rochester City School District’s new superintendent continues. The Rochester Board of Education will meet and vote on the leadership profile.

The profile was put together based on insights from teachers, parents, students, administrators, and community members. It identifies certain desired qualities for the school district’s next leader.

Some of the key qualities include collaborative leadership, financial responsibility, and long-term commitment. The board of education meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 6:30 p.m.