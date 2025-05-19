School budget vote 2025: Where to vote in your district on Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — People across New York State will have a chance to vote on Tuesday, May 20, on whether the accept their school district’s budget for the 2025 to 2026 academic year. They’ll also get to vote on who serves on their Board of Education.

News10NBC has your guide to where you can vote in your district in Monroe County. We’ll also share the results of the vote once they’re available. You can learn more on the website for your district. Here’s what to know:

EAST SIDE

Brighton

The vote is happening from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Central Administration Building, Gymnasium, Door 4, 2035 Monroe Ave.

The proposed budget is about $110,600,000. Read more here.

Voters will elect two members to the Board of Education. Read about the candidates here.

Webster

The vote is happening from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Webster Schroeder High School gym, 875 Ridge Rd.

There are two propositions on the ballot. One would grant $1,825,000 to buy ten conventional buses. The other would grant $525,000 to buy one electric bus to make progress toward the state’s zero-emission goals. Read more here.

Voters will elect three members to the Board of Education. Read about the candidates here.

Pittsford

The vote is happening from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Calkins Road Middle School.

The proposed budget is about $168,200,000. Read more here.

Voters will elect three members to the Board of Education. Read about the candidates here.

Fairport

The vote is happening from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Johanna Perrin Middle School.

The budget is about $165,300,000. Read more here.

Voters will elect two members to the Board of Education. Read about the candidates here.

Penfield

The vote is happening from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Penfield High School Gym

The budget is about $128,600,00. Read more here.

Voters will elect three members to the Board of Education. Read about the candidates here.

East Irondequoit

The vote is happening from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at East Ridge High School.

The budget is about $102,200,000. Read more here.

Voters will elect three members to the Board of Education. Read about the candidates here.

West Irondequoit

The vote is happening from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the St. Paul Blvd. Fire Department.

There are two propositions on the ballot. The first is a maintenance capital project to spend $1.62 million for a new roof, HVAC rooftop unit, and boiler at Briarwood Elementary. The other would authorize the district to open a new $20 million capital reserve for funds to be used over a ten-year period. Read more here. Read more here.

Voters will elect two members to the Board of Education. Read about the candidates here.

WEST SIDE

Brockport

The vote is happening from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Technology and Training Center.

The budget is about $102,500,000. Read more here.

Voters will elect one member to the Board of Education. Read about the candidates here.

Churchville Chili

The vote is happening from noon to 9 p.m. at the MSN Cafeteria, Door 31.

The budget is about $108,900,000. Read more here.

Voters will elect three members to the Board of Education. Read about the candidates here.

Gates Chili

The vote is happening from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Spartan Field House at Gates Chili High School

The budget is about $139,700,000. Read more here.

Voters will elect three members to the Board of Education. Read about the candidates. Read about the candidates here.

Greece

The vote is happening from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Transportation & Support Services Facility 1790 Latta Rd.

The budget is about $318,500,000. Read more here.

Voters will elect three members to the Board of Education. Read about the candidates here.

Hilton

The vote is happening from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Parma Town Hall, 1300 Hilton Parma Corners Rd.

The budget is about $105,200,000. Read more here.

Voters will elect three members to the Board of Education. Read about the candidates here.

Honeoye-Falls Lima

The vote is happening from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the High School Lobby.

The budget is about $64,700,000. Read more here.

Voters will elect four members to the Board of Education. Read about the candidates here.

Rush Henrietta

The vote is happening from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Transportation and Operations Center, 1133 Lehigh Station Rd.

The budget is about $179,100,000. Read more here.

Voters will elect two members to the Board of Education. Read about the candidates here.

Spencerport