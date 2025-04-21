School bus and pickup truck collide in Rochester, no injuries reported

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A school bus and a pickup truck crashed in Rochester Monday night at the corner of Dewey and Eastman Avenues.

A News10NBC photojournalist was at the scene and saw a school bus, operated by Ontario Bus Incorporated, and a red pickup truck, both with damage. Rochester police said three children were on the bus, but no one was hurt in the crash.

Officials have not yet determined the cause of the crash.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story.