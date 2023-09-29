School bus and two other vehicles crash at Lake and Ridgeway avenues

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A school bus was damaged in a three-vehicle crash Friday morning on Ridgeway and Lakes avenues in northern Rochester.

Rochester Police say the crash happened just after 6 a.m. and no students were on board. The driver of another vehicle, a Lockport resident, was taken to the hospital after complaints of pain. No one else was injured.

RPD is still investigating the cause of the crash. All roads that were closed for the crash have since reopened.