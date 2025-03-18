School bus carrying 11 students crashes on Penfield Road

PENFIELD, N.Y. — A bus carrying 11 students and a car collided on Penfield Road near Five Mile Line Road on Tuesday morning.

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies say no one on the bus was injured. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. as the bus and the car were heading in opposite directions on Penfield Road. Deputies say that, when the bus attempted to make a left turn onto Five Mile Line Road, it hit the car head-on.