One dead, two injured in fiery Wayne Central bus crash
WEBSTER, N.Y. — One person died and two others were injured in a crash between a Wayne Central school bus and car Wednesday afternoon.
This happened at Lake Road and Route 250 around 1:15 p.m.
The bus was heading east on Lake Road, carrying 22 students and three adults back to school from a field trip, according to the district. One student and one adult were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening.
The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say it’s unclear if they died from injuries in the crash or if they experienced a medical episode.
Steve Gallaher is the president of the Wayne Central Board of Education. A volunteer fireman, he responded to the crash.
“When I got here, the bus was completely engulfed in flames,” he said.
In a statement, the district said, “We are grateful to our local emergency responders for their immediate and exceptional care of our students and staff,” according to a statement from the district.
Parents were reunited with their children at nearby Webster Park.
This is a developing story. News10NBC will provide updates as they become available.