One dead, two injured in fiery Wayne Central bus crash

WEBSTER, N.Y. — One person died and two others were injured in a crash between a Wayne Central school bus and car Wednesday afternoon.

This happened at Lake Road and Route 250 around 1:15 p.m.

The bus was heading east on Lake Road, carrying 22 students and three adults back to school from a field trip, according to the district. One student and one adult were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say it’s unclear if they died from injuries in the crash or if they experienced a medical episode.

Steve Gallaher is the president of the Wayne Central Board of Education. A volunteer fireman, he responded to the crash.

“When I got here, the bus was completely engulfed in flames,” he said.

“Bus driver had all the students off the bus prior to the first fire units getting on scene. So he just saved 24 lives.” Steve Gallaher, volunteer fireman and Wayne Central school board president

In a statement, the district said, “We are grateful to our local emergency responders for their immediate and exceptional care of our students and staff,” according to a statement from the district.

Parents were reunited with their children at nearby Webster Park.

This is a developing story. News10NBC will provide updates as they become available.