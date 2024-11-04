East Irondequoit school district bus hit by suspected bullet while students were inside

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — A suspected bullet hit an East Irondequoit school bus while 10 students were inside, the school district has confirmed.

It happened on Route 104 westbound around 7:25 a.m. on Monday. No one was injured. News10NBC saw the bus at the scene.

Two windows on the bus shattered as the bus was taking students to Aquinas. New York State Police and Irondequoit Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at 585-398-4100.

In a statement, the district said: “The safety of our students and bus driver is our top priority, and we are taking all necessary measures to ensure their well-being.”