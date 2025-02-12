School bus rear-ended by pick-up truck in Chili

CHILI, N.Y. – A school bus was hit by a pick-up truck on Scottsville Road near the intersection of Ballantyne Road at 3:51 p.m. Wednesday.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says a Wheatland-Chili School bus came to a stop at a railroad crossing, as it is required to do by law when it was rear-ended by a pick-up truck.

There was no damage to either vehicle.

Three children (between the ages of 4 and 8) were on board the bus at the time of the crash and were evaluated by EMS and then transferred to another bus to be taken home.

The driver of the pickup truck was at fault.