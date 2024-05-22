School district budget vote results for 2024-25

Albion: Budget approved, 332-73. All propositions (bus purchase, Hoag Library budget and capital improvements reserve fund) approved. Linda Weller and Kelly Kirby elected to Board of Education.

Alexander: Budget approved, 89-39. All propositions (bus purchase, equipment capital reserve funds, school bus reserve fund) approved. Brian Paris elected to Board of Education.

Attica: Budget approved, 302-226. All propositions approved. Lyman Rudgers and Christopher Day elected to Board of Education.

Avon: Budget approved, 208-49. All propositions approved. Beth Peck elected to Board of Education.

Bloomfield: Budget approved, 155-49. Bus proposition approved. Jim Spelman and Heather Rickett elected to Board of Education. Library budget resolution approved.

Brighton: Budget approved, 806-117. Christina Lee and Esther Winter elected to Board off Education.

Byron-Bergen: Budget approved, 255-105. All propositions approved. Debi List and Lynn Smith elected to Board of Education.

Caledonia-Mumford: Budget approved, 242-101. Bus purchase proposition approved. Michael Balonek, Margaret Roll and Rebecca McNear elected to Board of Education.

Canaseraga: Budget approved, 59-14. Library proposition approved. Lester York elected to Board of Education seat.

Churchville-Chili: Budget approved, 681-324. All propositions approved. Jonathan Payne, Alicia Nagle and Colleen Parker elected to Board of Education.

Dansville: Budget approved, 493-240. Proposition for school buses and vehicles approved. Kristy Ebert, Nikole Berry and Chris Hall elected to Board of Education.

Dundee: Budget approved, 117-21. Both propositions (transportation vehicle purchase and Dundee Library) passed. Brittany Gibson elected to Board of Education seat.

East Irondequoit: Budget approved, 583-257. Stacey Beaumont, Doreen Swan and Patricia Storm elected to Board of Education.

East Rochester: Budget approved, 202-23. All propositions (capital project reserve and capital equipment reserve) approved. Patrick Flanigan and Jennalee Herb elected to Board of Education.

Elba: Budget approved, 113-13. All propositions approved. Ryan Hoh and Michael Zuber elected to board.

Hilton: Budget approved, 876-519. All propositions approved. Ed Mascadri and Stephanie Sloan elected to Board of Education.

Holley: Budget approved, 340-113. All propositions approved. Salvatore De Luca Jr., Joseph Flanagan, Jennifer Reisman and Shannon Brett elected to Board of Education.

Honeoye Falls-Lima: Budget approved, 579-170. School bus purchase proposition approved. Carol Bellavia, Christopher Neff and Kelli Eberle elected to Board of Education.

Jasper-Troupsburg: Budget approved, 88-25. Bus lease and pickup trucks purchase propositions approved. Melissa Miles received the most write-in votes for the single Board of Education vacancy.

Keshequa: Budget approved, 215-76. Student ex-oficio proposition approved. Alicia Strain elected to Board of Education.

Letchworth: Budget approved, 184-86. All propositions approved. Michelle Hoyt, Steve Youngers and Jenifer Wallace elected to Board of Education.

Mt. Morris: Budget approved, 199-35. All propositions passed. Geoff Pagano, Ann Hunt and Kaylee Leone elected to Board of Education.

North Rose-Wolcott: Budget approved, 240-82. All propositions (transportation purchases, library, and fund repair reserve) approved. Travis Kerr and Lesley Haffner elected to board.

Palmyra-Macedon: Budget approved, 330-98.

Pembroke: Budget approved, 271-79. Propositions (bus purchase and library fund) approved. Arthur Ianni and Jessica Edwards elected to board.

Perry: Budget approved, 240-59. Propositions passed. Amanda Monteleone and Jenna Dueppngiesser elected to Board of Education.

Romulus: Budget approved 156-45. Both propositions (school bus purchase, library fund) approved.

Seneca Falls: Budget approved, 242-74. All propositions (bus purchase, library tax levy, establishing capital reserve fund) approved. Michael Mirras, Heather Zellers and Deborah Corsner elected to board.

Sodus: Budget approved, 336-54. Bus-purchase proposition approved. Kelly DeMarree and Eric Budinger elected to Board of Education.

Spencerport: Budget approved, 831-470. All propositions approved. Jonathan Schaltmo and Michael Miceli elected to Board of Education.

Victor: Budget approved, 949-273. All propositions approved. Adam Snyder and Carol Prescott elected to Board of Education.

Warsaw: Budget approved, 150-36. Local library appropriation proposition approved. Joshua Harvey elected to Board of Education.

Webster: Budget approved, 1,885-1,112. School bus proposition approved. Jeffrey McCaffrey and Michele Lowes elected to Board of Education.

Wayne: Budget approved, 567-200. All propositions approved. Kate Baranek, Daniel J. Wildey and Amy Miller elected to three-year terms; Dennis Landry elected to abbreviated term through June 20, 2026.

Wyoming: Budget approved, 81-46. All propositions approved.

York: Budget approved, 284-65. Proposition #2 approved. Three board seats open; Linda Mastellar and Tenneille Brewer elected with 129 and 102 votes respectively; Caroline Hamelin and Alicia Rath both got 76 votes, which will require a run-off election.