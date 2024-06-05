School district mourns loss of former student in deadly car crash

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. — Spencerport students and staff are mourning the death of 18-year-old Maria Eichas, a Spencerport graduate who died in a car crash over the weekend.

Trauma and grief counselors were available at Cosgrove Middle School on Tuesday and throughout the district for as long as people needed.

Dozens of flowers have been set out in a makeshift memorial at the crash site off of Burritt Road in Hilton. Eichas loved and sang in a band called Moxxie.

Court documents say Alexander Hackett slammed into the car Eichas was driving around 1 a.m. Sunday morning on Burritt Road. The impact pushed her car into a field, smashing it into a tree. Court paperwork claims Hackett admitted to drinking four beers before getting behind the wheel.

The passenger in Eichas’ car has been recovering in the hospital. Police charged Hackett with felony vehicular manslaughter.

The district encouraged everyone to wear blue and gold, or any Rangers attire on Wednesday in her honor. They said she was very passionate about Spencerport.