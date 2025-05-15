School fight leads to heavy police presence and road closure on State Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police say several fights at Eugenia Maria De Hostos Charter School Thursday afternoon led to a large police response on State Street.

According to police, they responded to the school at around 12:30 p.m. for several fights in progress. When they arrived, they said they learned there were fights happening in two different classrooms of about 15 students.

Police say while attempting to break-up the fight, an officer was pushed, causing a large police response to the school and as a result, State Street was temporarily closed to traffic.

Police also say two juveniles were detained, with charges being considered against them and there were no reported injuries.