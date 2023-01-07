ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester City School parents are horrified about the shooting at Franklin High School. Some, are even more terrified after seeing a video of the shooting, which was captured on one of the school’s security cameras.

Some parents we spoke with, say they support the superintendent’s decision to have police outside all city high schools for arrival and dismissals.

RCSD parent, Maria Ortiz said she’s beside herself, and that people she knows in the community don’t feel safe anywhere.

“We send our children to school, and school is supposed to be a second safe place to be, besides home, and unfortunately it isn’t.”

Ortiz sends her kids and grandkids to schools across Rochester. She says it’s devastating to think and feel unsafe in the community she calls home.

“It’s very terrifying, we’re not safe in our homes, we’re not safe in our own vehicles.”

The shooting happened Thursday morning as students were heading to class. The video from a camera above one of the front doors shows two students approach the front door, seconds later falling to the ground in fear. Then you see a third student run to the door before falling to the ground, then you see the suspect with a gun in hand and a shot goes off. Police say a 16-year-old student was being chased, and shot at, but no one was hit.

Rochester Superintendent Dr. Carmine Peluso wants officers at high schools for arrival and dismissal. Board of Education President Cynthia Elliot says the board is not interested in a police presence, but supports Peluso’s decision.

“We don’t want the kind of altercation that we experienced, that our families experienced, in the community to happen in our schools,” Elliot said.

Ortiz says she wants police at the schools, but questions if it will help.

“It gives us comfort and security, but these days a lot of people are at a point, they don’t care about police officers anymore and it’s scary,” Ortiz added.

Police are still searching for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.