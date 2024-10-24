School No. 19 closes due to water main break on Reynolds Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Dr. Charles T. Lunsford School No. 19 is closed on Thursday because of a water main break.

The break happened on Reynolds Street on the city’s southwest side and is impacting water service to School No. 19 and 30 properties nearby. The Willie Walker Lightfoot R-Center will also be closed on Thursday.

The Rochester City School District says all classes and other school-related activities are canceled at School No. 19 and staff are not expected to report.

Reynolds Street between Flint Street and Seward Street is closed in both directions while repairs are underway. Flint Street will remain open to traffic in both directions. The city says repairs will likely be done by the end of the day.