School votes: Huge turnout at Penfield; budgets defeated in Cal-Mum and Gananda

Voters in most — but not all — area school districts approved their school budgets and bus purchase propositions Tuesday.

School budgets failed in the Caledonia-Mumford, Gananda and Oakfield-Alabama school districts. Cal-Mum’s bus purchase proposition also failed. And so did the propositions to buy electric buses in the Churchville-Chili, Hilton and Spencerport school districts.

Meanwhile, Penfield saw an extraordinary turnout — with long lines outside the high school. Voters approved the budget and bus proposition, and re-elected Board of Education member Emily Roberts. They also elected Scott Wilson and Susan Gilbert-Collins to seats vacated by members who did not run for re-election.

This follows a tumultuous period for the district, after several school board members received racist death threats in March, following controversy over an LGBTQ-themed children’s book in a school library.

Following are the results available to News10NBC Tuesday night:

Albion: Budget approved, 231-48. Bus purchase approved 243-45. Hoag Library budget approved 222-65. Capital reserve fund proposition approved 225-59. Technology equipment reserve fund approved 228-59. Transportation contract proposal approved 230-44. Lauren Stirk, John Kast and Christopher Kinter elected to school board.

Avon: Budget approved, 390-156. Bus proposition approved, 403-146. Vehicle and equipment capital reserve fund approved, 442=125. Technology purchase proposition approved, 459-89. Rebecca Honan, Karen Vanderbilt and Kyle Montague elected to school board.

Bloomfield: Budget approved, 241-76.

Brighton: Budget approved, 1,094-219. Karen Hatch and Clayton Jones elected to school board.

Brockport: Budget approved, 444-230. Bus proposition approved, 444-224. Capital reserve fund proposition approved, 451-218. David Howlett elected to school board.

Caledonia-Mumford: Budget defeated, 314-220. Bus purchase defeated, 270-263. Elizabeth Dietrich and Arnie Rychlicki elected to school board.

Canandaigua: Budget approved, 1,031-365. Transportation purchase (gas, diesel) approved, 1,043-351. Transportation purchase (zero emissions) approved, 833-567. Capital reserve fund approved, 1,071-325. Wood Library budget, 1,013-398. Julianne Miller elected to school board.

Churchville-Chili: Budget approved, 869-470. Proposition to purchase 10 electric school buses defeated, 697-643. Steve Hogan, Kathy Dillon and Jason Marsherall elected to school board.

Dalton-Nunda (Keshequa): Budget approved, 305-116. Bus purchase approved, 303-117. Shannon Hillier, Christy Crandall-Bean and Todd Galton elected to school board.

Dansville: Budget approved, 216-75. Bus proposition approved, 206-84. Equipment reserve approved, 203-85. Matthew Crane and Natacia Schledorn elected to school board.

Dundee: Budget approved, 111-53. School fitness equipment proposition approved, 120-45. Bus proposition approved, 126-39. Dundee Library budget approved, 121-46. John Frederick, Kristen VanValkenburg and Brad Cole elected to school board.

East Irondequoit: Budget approved, 776-295. Kimberly Lasher, Jeffrey Petrie and Jessica Krupa elected to school board.

East Rochester: Budget approved, 229-28. Capital tech reserve proposition approved, 228-24. Liability reserve transfer to general fund approved, 223-28. Vincent Antonicelli elected to school board.

Fairport: Budget approved, 1,918-820. Public library budget approved, 2,117-621. Bus proposition approved, 2,093-642. Janice Fortuna and Brian Moritz elected to school board. David Giambattista elected as public library trustee.

Gananda: Budget defeated, 326-224.

Gates Chili: Budget approved, 458-227. Bus purchase proposition approved, 475-210. Capital reserve fund for future bus purchases approved, 495-199. Tanya Srbinovski, Andrea Minchella and Christine Brown Richards elected to school board.

Geneseo: Budget approved, 415-78. Bus proposition approved, 411-79. Capital reserve fund approved, 402-89. Michael Tenalio and Gretchen Crane elected to school board.

Geneva: Budget approved, 455-113. Bus purchase approved, 428-137. Capital reserve fund approved, 454-108. Geneva Public Library Budget approved, 439-123. Brian Finnerty and Matthew Herbert elected to school board. Joann Holland elected as library board trustee.

Gorham-Middlesex (Marcus Whitman): Budget approved, 480-100. Bus proposition approved, 486-92. Gorham Free Library funding approved, 472-104. Middlesex Reading Center funding approved, 457-119. Rushville Reading Center funding approved, 475-96. Jessica Wickham, John Foust and Ashley Conley elected to school aboard.

Greece: Budget approved, 2,254-1,125. Bus purchase proposition approved, 2,273-1,117. Capital reserve fund approved, 2,301-1,114. Annamaria Falzarano, Monica Seaman and Mark Buonaugurio elected to school board.

Hilton: Budget approved, 743-329. Gas/diesel bus purchase (11) approved, 757-312. Electric bus purchase (1) defeated, 557-513. Mark Hilburger, Amanda Diedrich and Nancy Pickering elected to school board.

Holley: Budget approved, 260-88. Bus proposition approved, 249-98. Library funding approved, 267-78. Tracy Van Ameron, Stephanie Merkley, Jessica Sniatecki and Janet Klossner elected to school board.

Honeoye: Budget approved, 439-207. Megan Basile and Karen Scheele elected to school board.

Honeoye Falls-Lima: Budget approved, 666-318. Bus purchase approved, 683-333. David Youngblut, Joel Robinson, Stephanie Templeton and David Francis elected to school board.

Kendall: Budget approved, 175-61. Transportation fund usage proposition approved, 186-61. Transportation capital reserve fund approved, 184-64.’Capital reserve proposition approved, 190-58. Bryan Hardenbrook elected to school board.

Lyndonville: Budget approved, 216-103. Bus purchase approved, 235-88. Transportation Vehicle Reserve Fund approved, 221-97. Building Capital Reserve Fund approved, 223-96. Library proposition approved, 203-121. Vernon Fonda, James Houseman and Joanne Suhr elected to school board.

Lyons: Budget approved, 244-78. Lisa Stone and Mark Bookmiller elected to school board.

Manchester-Shortsville (Red Jacket): Budget approved, 188-55. Bus proposition approved, 195-49. Scott Van Aken and Barbara Gardner elected to school board.

Marion: Budget approved, 220-60. Bus proposition approved, 224-56. Tracey Tull and Cindy Matteson elected to school board.

Mount Morris: Budget approved, 132-19. Library funding approved, 125-25. Stephanie Gehrig, Darlene Ferraro and Peter Privitera elected to school board.

Naples: Budget approved, 277-144. Creation of new capital reserve approved, 259-160. Purchase of Hazlitt property defeated, 213-207. Library vote approved, 318-103. Arnie Levine and Steven Mark elected to school board. Linda Strauss-Jones, Lisa Jensen, Larkin Ryan and Pamela Steffen elected to school board.

North Rose-Wolcott: Budget approved, 146-64. Bus purchase, 162-48. Library funding approved, 174-36. Tina Reed elected to school board.

Palmyra-Macedon: Budget approved, 321-96. Propositions approved. Chris Doyle, Gary LaBerge and Dave Landon elected to school board.

Penfield: Budget approved, 2,731-1,403. Bus proposition approved, 2,490-1,640. Emily Roberts, Scott Wilson and Susan Gilbert-Collins were elected to school board.

Penn Yan: Budget approved, 700-128. Bus purchase approved, 659-163. Kenneth Walker and Stacey Gerhardt elected to school board.

Phelps-Clifton Springs (Midlakes): Budget approved, 409-123. Bus purchase approved, 425-110. Library funding approved, 412-122. Jackie (Gallahan) Blake and Nicholas Hargarther elected to school board.

Pittsford: Budget approved, 1,731-433. Bus purchase approved, 1,812-354. Capital instructional technology reserve approved, 1,891-272. Emily Kay and Dave Berk elected to school board.

Red Creek: Budget and bus proposition approved. Nancy Henner Dingman and Stephanie Kaiser elected to school board.

Rush-Henrietta: Budget approved, 1,669-771. Bus proposition approved, 1,874-597. Capital reserve approved, 1,861-610. Mai Abdullah and Suzanne Bennett elected to school board.

Sodus: Budget approved, 106-43. Bus proposition approved, 106-43. Jeff Martinez and Jason Walters elected to school board.

Spencerport: Budget approved, 626-530. Bus proposition defeated, 590-570. Megan Sarkis and Leah Brown elected to school board.

Victor: Budget approved, 773-194. Bus bond proposition approved, 773-192. Timothy DeLucia, :Lisa Kostecki and Elizabeth Mitchell elected to school board.

Wayne: Budget approved, 554-230. Bus purchase proposition approved, 575-207. Carrie Resch, Jennifer Schoene and Andrew Whittaker elected to school board.

Webster: Budget approved, 3,211-1,306. Diesel transportation purchase approved, 3,130-1,363. Zero-emission transportation purchase approved, 2,305-2,183. Linda Dioguardi, Carole Barnabas and David Metzger elected to school board.

West Irondequoit: Budget approved, 1,364-424. Maintenance capital project approved, 1,459-327. Capital reserve approved, 1,389-392. Melissa Bohrer and Matthew Sullivan elected to school board.

Wheatland-Chili: Budget approved, 165-64. Bus purchase approved, 174-55. Capital reserve fund approved, 175-54. Adria Callery and Gregory Berl elected to school board.

Williamson: Budget approved, 238-148. Bus proposition approved, 241-145. Sarah Schembri and Rae Verbridge elected to school board.