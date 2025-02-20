‘Scoop Dogg’ or ‘Sir Plowsalot’? Penfield holds plow truck naming contest

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

PENFIELD, N.Y. — The Town of Penfield is having some fun this winter by naming its four new snow plows. The town is holding a naming contest and the public can vote through Friday, Feb. 28.

Some of the name ideas include “Sir Plowsalot”, “Scoop Dogg”, “Snowzilla”, “The Big LePlowski”, “Snowtorious B.I.G.”, and “Fast & Flurryous”. You can vote for up to four names with this link.

The new plows will join the already expansive fleet at the Penfield Department of Public Works. They operate on 18 different plow routes and cover nearly 500 lane miles of state, town, and county roads. Dispatchers are on call 24/7 this winter.

This year so far, there’s only been one day without any new snowfall in the region, a big difference from the past few winters, so the plows have been getting plenty of use.