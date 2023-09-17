Scooter rider weaving in and out of traffic hit by car

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Saturday at about 9:23pm, Rochester Police Officers went to the area of I-490 and Goodman Street for a car crash involving a scooter.

The scooter driver was a 31-year-old man from Rochester, who had various injuries from being hit by a car. The victim was taken to Strong Hospital where he is being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police said the scooter driver was weaving in and out of traffic when he rode against a red light at I-490 and Goodman Street, where he was hit. The driver of the car remained on the scene until police got there. Police said this is an ongoing investigation and it is unknown if there will be any citations issued.