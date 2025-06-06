Scott Metcalfe, Rochester Amerks legend, dies at age 58

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester Americans legend has died. Scott Metcalfe, who became an Amerks hall of famer and Calder Cup champion in his nine seasons with the team, died at age 58.

The Amerks announced his death on Friday, remembering him for his “tenacious play” and dedication to community service. He played with the Amerks from 1987 to 1991 and again from 1993 to 1998. Metcalfe was a member of the Amerks’ last Calder Cup championship team in 1996.

After his retirement in 2002, he remained in Rochester, working in the local high school hockey scene and serving on the Amerks Alumni Association. He’s the three-time winner of both the McCulloch Trophy for community service and the V.P. Supply Most Popular Player award.

Metcalfe ranks seventh in franchise history in games played, ninth in points and assists, and 11th in goals. He’s also the team’s all-time penalty minute leader. Metcalfe made 65 playoff game appearances and had a total of 138 penalty minutes in the postseason.

Metcalfe leaves behind his wife, Jane, two sons, Tanner and Keegan, and daughter, Quinn. Teammates are paying tribute to the legend. Fellow Hall of Famer Jody Gage released this statement:

“It’s a terribly sad day for the organization. Scott had this larger-than-life personality about him, and it resonated with Amerks fans all over Rochester. It’s easy to see why he was such a fan favorite. He wore the red, white and blue proudly every night, was the ultimate competitor and a consumate professional who always put his teammates and the organization first. He did so much for the community, even well after his retirement, and to this day called Rochester his home. He was absolutely beloved in the locker room and will be truly missed.”

Amerks Hall of Famer Don Stevens released this statement:

“The Scott Metcalfe mold was definitely used only one time. Not sure what I will remember most about Metter; his jokester or serious side, his rugged hockey player side, or extremely intelligent, book-reading side, his fun-loving, friendly side, or his quiet, private side. Metter was extremely loyal to the team, his teammates and his family.”