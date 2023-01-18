Scott Peters named Irondequoit police chief

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. The Town of Irondequoit has appointed a new police chief.

At a board meeting Tuesday night, Town Supervisor Rory Fitzpatrick announced Scott Peters will take over the police department.

Peters spent more than 30 years in law enforcement, most of that career with the Rochester Police Department. He began as a patrol officer and made his way up through the ranks, reaching the position of deputy chief of operations at RPD in 2015.

Peters replaces Alan Laird, who retired in November. He’ll begin his new role upon completion of a full background investigation.