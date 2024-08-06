Scottsville man loses control of motorcycle, dies in crash on Beahan Road in Chili

CHILI, N.Y. – On Saturday at 8:10 p.m., Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies went to Beahan Road in the Town of Chili for a motorcycle accident with an unresponsive man.

The MCSO said 49-year-old Jeff K. Tumia, of Scottsville, was traveling east on Beahan Road, lost control, veered into the westbound lane, collided with the guide rail, and was thrown from the motorcycle.

Despite lifesaving attempts by EMS, Tumia died from his injuries.