The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate Aubrey M Duggans, 15, of Scottsville. She is described as 5-foot-9 and 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing a short-sleeve t-shirt, shorts and tie-dye crocs. She was last seen on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 9 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.