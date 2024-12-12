Scouts in Fairport sew hats and blankets for children

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Scouts in Fairport dedicated their time to giving back to the community. Children in Scouting America, formerly known as Boy Scouts, came together to sew winter hats and make children’s blankets for those in need.

The hats and blankets are donated to local children and families in need including students at RCSD schools No. 9 and No. 17.

The tradition has run for over two decades and lets scouts try to create meaningful change in the community.