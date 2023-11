ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Saturday at 1:22 p.m., the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was called about a possible car underwater in the Erie Canal, just east of Clover Street.

Sheriff’s deputies, along with the Pittsford Fire Department, found the car, which looks like it had been in the water for a long time.

The sheriff’s office scuba unit removed the car, which was found to be stolen from Rochester in July 2023.