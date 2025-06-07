Sea of orange fills Rochester’s Parcel Five for event to end gun violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Community members gathered in downtown Rochester on Friday afternoon for the second annual “End Gun Violence” event at Parcel Five.

The event raised awareness to take action against gun violence, and admission.

Participants wore bright orange as they played games, danced, and enjoyed a barbecue. They also signed a banner pledging to end gun violence in the city.

“It brings me to see my community do stuff like this. I love it, it just, you see me walking in, I was dancing and smiling,” attendee Jayvion said.

“I hate to see a lot of young teens dying over a lot of unnecessary stuff. I feel like violence is not the key,” another person who attended, Davell, said.

Organizers plan to bring the event back next year.

