Search continues for girl, 9, abducted near park in northeastern New York

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. – Police have been searching since Saturday night for a girl who was abducted near a park in Gansevoort.

Charlotte Sena was kidnapped around 6:45 p.m. near Moreau Lake State Park, Loop A, Site 18. New York State Police have activated an AMBER Alert.

She’s described as 5 foot 1 and approximately 90 pounds with long blonde hair. She was last seen wearing an orange tie-dye Pokemon shirt, dark blue pants, black Crocs, and a gray bike helmet.

State Police say they believe she is in imminent danger. Anyone with information should call them at (518) 457-6811 or 911.