Search continues for RIT student missing since Nov. 20

Rochester Institute of Technology student Matthew Grant, 22, has been missing since Nov. 20, and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its search, extending its media outreach to the Syracuse and Adirondack areas, as his EZ Pass was last recorded at the Thruway Exit 36 (I-81).

Matthew, who lives in Henrietta, was last seen wearing a green jacket and blue jeans and driving a 2014 dark gray Jeep Cherokee with the Michigan license plate ESR8141. The Sheriff’s Office has provided a photo of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about Matthew Grant’s location is asked to call 911.

Matthew’s parents have searched in the Lake Placid area, and the New York State Police and Department of Environmental Conservation have expanded their search in the Adirondacks.