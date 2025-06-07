Search for five-year-old who fell into Genesee River enters seventh day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The search for 5-year-old Zy’Jae St. Pierre, who fell into the Genesee River on Sunday afternoon, continued as crews returned to the water on Saturday.

It has been seven days since the search began. Rescue teams have scoured the river through Ontario Beach Park after Zy’Jae fell from the Andrews Street Bridge.

Drones, helicopters, and sound navigation technology have been deployed in the search effort. At times, RG&E assisted by lowering the water levels in the river to aid the search.

