Search for possible missing kayaker on Lake Ontario suspended

Search for kayaker on Lake Ontario suspended

GREECE, N.Y. — A search on Lake Ontario for a possible missing kayaker has been suspended.

Police received a report from someone on Edgemere Drive in Greece who claimed they saw a kayak on the water around 8 p.m. Wednesday. When they looked back, it was gone. It raised concern that someone had capsized, which brought out police and fire rescue crews.

They searched with boats and helicopters and didn’t find anyone, eventually suspending the search at around 9:45 p.m. Police say they haven’t received any reports of anyone missing.