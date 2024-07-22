Search resumes for missing boater in Sodus Bay

SODUS, N.Y. – Rescuers are searching Sodus Bay Monday morning after a man and woman were thrown overboard Sunday.

It happened near Martin’s Tidesides Marine around 8 p.m. when their boat turned and hit a wave.

The woman was rescued by other boaters and flown by Mercy Flight to Strong. There is no word on the extent of her injuries.

Dive teams searched overnight but were unable to find the man.

The search resumed Monday morning.

News10NBC has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as they become available.