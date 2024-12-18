Search underway for white pickup truck driver who fled scene of I-490 chain reaction crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver of a white pickup truck that caused a chain reaction crash on I-490 and then drove off. Two people were injured in the hit-and-run crash.

Chief Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean discovered that when it comes to deadly hit-and-runs, no upstate county has more than Monroe. Between 2018 and 2022, there were 28 deadly hit-and-run crashes in Monroe County according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The victim in this case, Mackenzie Ferris, was heading home westbound on I-490 when she encountered a car on fire on the side of the highway. The car in front of her hit the brakes, and Ferris did the same. However, the truck behind her did not stop in time.

Berkeley Brean, News10NBC: “That’s your car right there?”

Mackenzie Ferris, hit-and-run victim: “It is.”

Berkeley Brean: “Wow.”

Brean and Ferris looked at a photo of her car after it was hit by the pickup truck.

Berkeley Brean: “And that’s the back-end damage right there?”

Mackenzie Ferris: “Yeah, that’s where the truck hit me and the truck hit me so hard. It looked like he was going 40 to 50 miles an hour.”

Ferris’ mother took a video of the damaged car.

Berkeley Brean: “When you see that is there any emotion in your heart and your head?”

Mackenzie Ferris: “I guess. When I got hit I thought I was going to die for a second.”

Berkeley Brean: “Oh my.”

Mackenzie Ferris: “I didn’t know if I was going to be able to stop my car and I was on the on-ramp, so it was one lane.”

Brean met Ferris and her mother near the crash site.

Angie Ferris, mother: “They obviously know they caused this. I would hope they would come forward and just make it right.”

Ferris says it was a white pickup truck that hit her and caused the chain reaction. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says there have been 580 accidents this year where at least one driver left the scene. If you have information about this hit-and-run, make sure to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

