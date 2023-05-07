Second annual community baby shower being held for growing families

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Sunday, the second annual community baby shower is being held to provide resources and supplies for growing families.

It’s being hosted by state Sen. Samra Brouk.

More than 30 organizations are coming together for the baby shower and panel discussion on doula care. The panel will consist of representatives from Health Connect One, the Black Nurses Association, Royal Birth Services, and Birthful.

It’s at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Ryan R-Center on Webster Avenue.