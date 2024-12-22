Second annual First Responders Appreciation Night honors community heroes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The second annual First Responders Appreciation Night and hockey game took place on Saturday to celebrate the dedication and service of community first responders. The event also acknowledged players and their family members who serve as first responders.

It took place at the Lakeshore Hockey Arena. There was a Life-Saving Award Ceremony featuring a ceremonial puck drop before the varsity hockey game. The puck drop included first responders and a patient whose life was saved.