Second annual Veterans Day Parade set for November 11

Annual Veterans Day Parade returns on November 11

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County’s second annual Veterans Day parade is just one week away.

The parade sets off at 10:30 a.m. next Saturday from the corner of South Goodman Street and Highland Avenue. It will march up to the Greater Rochester Vietnam Veterans Memorial in “Gary Beikirch Memorial Park.”

Then, there will be a gathering with music, food, and activities for the kids — including a “kiddie commando” obstacle course.