Second arrest made in Irondequoit quadruple homicide: Suspect taken into custody by U.S. Marshals
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – On Wednesday, a second suspect was arrested in connection with the quadruple homicide on Knapp Avenue. Two adults and two children were killed on Aug. 31, 2024.
U.S. Marshals arrested Luis Francisco Soriano in the Dominican Republic.
This is a developing story, and News10NBC will update it when we learn more.
RELATED:
- Suspect in murder of Irondequoit family in court for motions argument
- Suspect in Irondequoit quadruple murder pleads not guilty in court Thursday (Oct. 10)
- Suspect in Irondequoit quadruple murder is on top 10 most wanted fugitive list in Puerto Rico (Sept. 24)
- Man charged with murdering parents, two children in Irondequoit; police looking for at least one more suspect (Sept. 13)
- Funeral held for Irondequoit family found dead in home, community and family in mourning (Sept. 8)
- ‘I still cannot believe it’; Loved ones remember four people killed in Irondequoit at vigil (Sept. 6)
- ‘I’ve lost sleep over this’; Neighbors speak after family of four killed in Irondequoit (Sept. 3)
- ‘This was a horrific scene’: Parents and two children found slain in basement after house fire (Sept. 2)