Second concert stampede victim dies, third victim fighting for her life

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Another woman has died after a stampede at Rochester’s Main Street Armory.

Her name isn’t being released yet. News10NBC has found out that the first victim of the concert stampede was a City of Buffalo employee. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says Rhondesia Belton worked for the city’s Traffic Violations Agency. She was 33 years old. Another woman is in the hospital with critical injuries.

Concertgoers we heard from say they have no idea how or why the stampede started. It was a matter of getting out as quickly as they could.

“There was just too many people in one place, and the rush, and I just see people falling,” said one concertgoer of what he saw after a stampede took place inside the Armory. “It was sad.”

Police and firefighters rushed to the scene after an initial report of a shooting at the Armory. Up to 5,000 people were inside the Armory Sunday night to see the popular performer GloRilla.

Monday morning Ikea Hayes and her family members were back at the Armory to retrieve their personal belongings left inside.

“Like one minute we were just having a good time exiting the bar, then everybody started rushing the crowd,” said Hayes.

In the confusion, Hayes soon found herself down on the ground.

Hayes said, “You know I was good one minute, upstanding, and next minute I’m on the ground being trampled over.”

Hayes admits she thought her life was over.

“I was watching the life flash before my eyes, and I still didn’t know what was going on, so it’s like not only am I on the ground just scared like, praying like you know you got to get up,” said Hayes. “You got to move. If you’re just staying here, they’re going to keep running you over. So you got to get up. You got to move.”

She and her fellow concertgoers eventually made it out uninjured.

“Thank God they opened the side door because we couldn’t get out,” said a fellow concertgoer. “There was so many people rushing the front door trying to get out, and nobody could get out.”

Rochester Police is investigating the incident that’s now left two dead and a third with life-threatening injuries.

“Anyone who has video, pictures from last night or wishes to provide us with any information can help us piece together what happened, we encourage you call 911,” said Chief David Smith.

