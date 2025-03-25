Second deputy charged in investigation, accused of notifying inmates before jail cell searches

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A deputy is accused of notifying inmates at the Monroe County Jail before cell searches took place. He’s the second deputy charged as part of an ongoing internal investigation.

Dominic Denaro is charged with obstruction of governmental administration and official misconduct, both misdemeanors. The announcement of his charges comes days after another deputy, Dominic Kujawa, was indicted, accused of allowing jail inmates to fight.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says Denaro compromised the safety of both staff and inmates by alerting inmates to the searches. He has been with the sheriff’s office since January 2024.

Denaro resigned shortly after the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office launched its investigation after getting word of the fights. Sheriff Todd Baxter said they learned about the fights after an inmate told a major who was on patrol.

Denaro was arraigned in Monroe County Court and released.